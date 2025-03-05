SEFP sponsors Career Fair

This vendor booth gathered attendees at the career fair. (Photo/Alan Astleford) Alan Astleford | Writer McCook Central School in Salem was the host for the 2025 Career Fair, sponsored by the Southeast Enterprise Facilitation Project (SEFP), on February 26. Approximately 200 sophomore and junior students from Marion, Parker, Freeman, Salem and Bridgewater-Emery attended the event…