Sheridan College’s Tayler Coleman receives statewide recognition

Tayler Coleman, originally from Parker, was one of eight students recognized for the 2024 Shaping Wyoming’s Future Award. (Photo/Submitted) Sheridan College’s Tayler Coleman was recognized as one of eight students from the state for the 2024 Shaping Wyoming’s Future Award. Each student was nominated by the community college in which they are currently attending –…
