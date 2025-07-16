Sixth annual Wakonda American Legion Tractor Pull takes place this weekend

Jul 16, 2025 | Home, News

Renae Hansen | EditorThe population of Wakonda will swell in size this weekend as hundreds come to town for the sixth annual Wakonda American Legion Tractor Pull this Saturday, July 19. The pull begins at 3 p.m. and all are welcome to attend this fun event that also includes a Kids Pedal Pull for ages…

