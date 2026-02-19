Soccer now being offered to Beresford, A-H, and Centerville students

Riva Sharples | NCP Editor Students in Beresford, Alcester-Hudson, and Centerville now have another sport to try and play – soccer. A recreational league soccer team has just been started in Beresford with area students invited to join. Practice is now underway (but there is still time to join!) with games slated to happen in…