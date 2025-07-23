Sorlien honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

Jul 23, 2025

Marion Sorlien (center) received the 2025 McGovern Day Goldie Wells Lifetime Achievement Award last week in Sioux Falls. The award is presented to one individual each year who has shown a lifetime of support to the South Dakota Democratic Party. Also pictured is Viborg resident and former senator Roberta Rasmussen who received the award two…

