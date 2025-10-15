Sorlien-Lee named NAWIC Member of the Year

Amy Sorlien-Lee was named the 2025 Member of the Year by the Sioux Falls NAWIC Chapter. (Photo/Submitted) Amy Sorlien-Lee was named the 2025 Member of the Year by the Sioux Falls National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) Chapter #237 on Tuesday, October 7. Sorlien-Lee, who lives at Swan Lake with her husband Troy, has…
