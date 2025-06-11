On Tuesday, July 1, 2025, South Dakota’s Move Over Law is changing. South Dakota’s previous Move Over law required drivers to change lanes when approaching emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road. Starting July 1, drivers will be required to move over for any vehicle on the shoulder of the highway using amber,…
Latest News
- Viborg-Hurley School District to break ground on new athletic complex
- Emmanuel Presbyterian’s Backpack Program: Helping feed hungry kids since 2009
- Lund Theatre announces new president and manager
- South Dakota’s Move Over Law changing on July 1
- Viborg celebrates Healthy Heartbeat Day
- Caught in the Act
- Darlene Ann (Chester) Ommen
- Benest takes first at state trap shooting competition
- Centerville Trap competes at State Trap Shoot
- Parker 12U rolling