Southeastern Electric officials visit students at area schools

The Viborg-Hurley fifth grade class attended a presentation on “Coops in the Classroom” on November 11. (Photo/Submitted) Riva Sharples | NCP Editor What do socks, flashlights and bicycles have in common? All these materials were used to teach nearly 600 children – including those at Centerville and Viborg-Hurley — in about electricity during the recent…