Spring Valley hosts Advent Program for area church women

Nov 19, 2025 | Home, News

Ladies enjoy a lunch and fellowship after the skit. (Photo/Submitted) Faydra Christensen | Writer Spring Valley Church welcomed women from 23 surrounding congregations on Saturday, November 15, for a special Advent Program held at 2:30 in the afternoon. The gathering brought together ladies from across the region for fellowship, reflection, and a little early seasonal inspiration….

