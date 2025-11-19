Spring Valley hosts Advent Program for area church women

Ladies enjoy a lunch and fellowship after the skit. (Photo/Submitted) Faydra Christensen | Writer Spring Valley Church welcomed women from 23 surrounding congregations on Saturday, November 15, for a special Advent Program held at 2:30 in the afternoon. The gathering brought together ladies from across the region for fellowship, reflection, and a little early seasonal inspiration….
