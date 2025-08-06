Alan Astleford | Writer and Renae Hansen | Editor The students at the Marion School District will get an extended summer vacation this year, as the school calendar has been adjusted due to some delays with the construction that has been ongoing at the school this summer. Superintendent Brian Brosnahan put out a video last…
Latest News
- Chancellor Fire 120 years strong
- Parker School holds open house to introduce new addition
- 2025 Turner County Fair Hall of Fame inductees announced
- Homecoming Celebration held for American Legion Auxiliary President Learing
- Parker’s First Baptist Church plans Parking Lot Party
- Start date for Marion School adjusted due to construction
- Arthur Nelson Historical Museum ready to welcome visitors
- Jacob and Rachel Sitting in a Tree
- Bernard Clare Kaskie
- Les Fincher