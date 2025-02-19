Sundogs illuminate chilly winter sky

Feb 19, 2025 | Home, News

Jodi Swensen of rural Irene snapped this photo of the sundogs that lit up the Sunday morning sky. (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Editor Early risers on Sunday morning were treated to a chilly but beautiful sight as a brilliant pair of sundogs appeared in the morning sky. Sundogs are caused by sunlight refracting through ice…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here