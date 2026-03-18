Sunshine Week shines light on the importance of open government

Mar 18, 2026 | Home, News

March 15-21, 2026 marks Sunshine Week, a national initiative dedicated to promoting open government and the public’s right to know. Observed annually in mid-March to coincide with the birthday of President James Madison, often called the “Father of the Constitution,” Sunshine Week underscores the vital role transparency plays in a healthy democracy. Sunshine Week was…

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