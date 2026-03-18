March 15-21, 2026 marks Sunshine Week, a national initiative dedicated to promoting open government and the public’s right to know. Observed annually in mid-March to coincide with the birthday of President James Madison, often called the “Father of the Constitution,” Sunshine Week underscores the vital role transparency plays in a healthy democracy. Sunshine Week was…
Latest News
- Cougars headed back to State Tournament!
- Sunshine Week shines light on the importance of open government
- City calls foul on Irene turkeys
- Marion Americanism contest winners announced
- Tornadoes take seventh place at State Tournament
- Marion School Board meets
- Open government and the role of local newspapers
- Yvonne Ernster
- Craig Allen Steffen
- Parallels