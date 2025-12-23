The Emily’s Hope Post-Overdose Response Team expands life-saving efforts to Turner County

Dec 23, 2025

In a continued effort to save lives and strengthen community support for individuals impacted by substance use disorder, Emily’s Hope announced the expansion of its Post-Overdose Response Team (PORT) into Turner County. This expansion will ensure that every person who survives an overdose in the Turner area has rapid, compassionate, and evidence-based support from the moment they return home. …

