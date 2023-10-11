“The Pumpkin Man” visits local schools

Curt and Ione Aasheim smile as the Parker students show off their pumpkins. (photo/submitted) Monique R. Hurtado | Staff writer Fall is here, which means cooler temperatures, falling leaves and pumpkins! Kids love pumpkins. It is the thrill of the picking just the right one to turn into a jack-o-lantern or to paint a silly…