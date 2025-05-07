The Seed Coffeehouse and Eatery welcomes new Executive Directors

Christiana Ostrem, Executive Director of The Seed since they opened in April of 2020, recently announced that she will be stepping down from the position. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | Editor It wasn’t the ideal time to start a new business when The Seed Coffeehouse and Eatery opened their doors on April 26, 2020. With…