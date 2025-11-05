Many booths were also set up at the Viborg Public Library, giving the kids a chance to warm up while they grabbed their treats. (Photo/Submitted) Eighth annual Goblin Walk brings a record amount of trick-or-treaters to town It was a scary good time when the eighth annual Goblin Walk had a record number of trick-or-treaters…
Latest News
- Emily’s Hope: Helping to save lives in Turner County
- The streets of Viborg come alive with ghosts and goblins
- Parker woman waits as mother rides out Hurricane Melissa
- Marion third graders presented with personal dictionaries
- Centerville Oral Interp has impressive start to season
- A widow and a little oil
- Virgil Klock
- Phoenix advance to one win from Dome
- Tornadoes come up short against Huskies
- Pheasants edge Vermillion in five