The Wren’s Nest a welcome addition to Viborg’s Main Street

The Wren’s Nest owner Renee Simonsen and vendor Karla Johnson. The two consider each other “thrifted sisters”. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | Editor One of Viborg’s historic buildings has become the birthplace of one of Renee Simonsen’s biggest dreams. Renee and husband Craig have been renovating the old Rube’s building on Main Street and opened…