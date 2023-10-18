Theft reports in Chancellor

Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor The Turner County Sheriff’s department is alerting the public to what appears to be a string of burglaries in the Chancellor area.There have been two incidents of unlocked cars being involved where firearms and weapons were taken from the vehicles. Also, there is evidence that three other vehicles were tampered…
