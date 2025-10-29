Time to “fall back” this weekend

Oct 29, 2025 | Home, News

Remember to replace your smoke and carbon monoxide alarm batteries too Renae Hansen | Editor This weekend we will set our clocks back one hour on Saturday night in observation of the end of Daylight Savings Time (DST), but other than being the bane of existence for parents of young children who don’t understand that…

