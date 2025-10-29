Remember to replace your smoke and carbon monoxide alarm batteries too Renae Hansen | Editor This weekend we will set our clocks back one hour on Saturday night in observation of the end of Daylight Savings Time (DST), but other than being the bane of existence for parents of young children who don’t understand that…
Latest News
- Remembering one of Marion’s darkest days
- October is National Adopt a Dog Month
- Centerville Medical Clinic moves to new location on Main Street
- Clippard art murals moved from Marion School to City Office
- Winter Weather Awareness Day observed on October 22
- Time to “fall back” this weekend
- A cameo appearance
- Carla Hybertson
- Virgil Klock
- CHS comes out ahead against Colome 3-0