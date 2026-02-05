Tornado, Cougar coaches suit up for “Suits and Sneakers”

Both the Tornadoes and Cougars teams and coaches posed for a photo following the game to show their support. Almost $600 was raised to donate to the Midwest Miracles Foundation. (Photo/Tricia Eide) Almost $600 raised for Midwest Miracles Foundation The coaches from Centerville and Viborg/Hurley suited up for the matchup between the Tornadoes and Cougars…
