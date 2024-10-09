Tornadoes marching band continues to dazzle at competition

The Parker High School Band also competed in the Menno Band Day Marching Competition last Friday. (Photo/Tricia Eide) Tricia Eide | Writer The mighty marching Tornadoes loaded up three buses and headed to Menno, SD to compete in the Menno Band Day marching competition on Friday, October 4, 2024. Over 20 bands were set to…