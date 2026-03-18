Congratulations to the Centerville Tornadoes on bringing home the seventh place trophy in the State B Girls Basketball Tournament held in Brookings last weekend! We bring you more on the Tornado’s amazing season in a special section included in this week’s New Era. Thank you to all of the sponsors who helped make this section…
Latest News
- Cougars headed back to State Tournament!
- Sunshine Week shines light on the importance of open government
- City calls foul on Irene turkeys
- Marion Americanism contest winners announced
- Tornadoes take seventh place at State Tournament
- Marion School Board meets
- Open government and the role of local newspapers
- Yvonne Ernster
- Craig Allen Steffen
- Parallels