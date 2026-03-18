Tornadoes take seventh place at State Tournament

Mar 18, 2026 | Home, News

Congratulations to the Centerville Tornadoes on bringing home the seventh place trophy in the State B Girls Basketball Tournament held in Brookings last weekend! We bring you more on the Tornado’s amazing season in a special section included in this week’s New Era. Thank you to all of the sponsors who helped make this section…

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