Southeastern Electric currently employs 36 graduates from Mitchell Technical College. (Back row, left to right) Cade Bruggeman, Michael Hanson, Mathias Thompson, Jayson Bogenreif, Mark Eichmann. (Middle row) Keith Geiken, Derik Bialas, Brendan Kennedy, Jeff Slack, Sean Jolley, Blake Gessner, and Kyle Reppe. (Front row) Troy Peters, Bob Kalda, Bruce Halverson, Travis Miller, and Wade Klinkhammer….
Latest News
- Fighting back against cancer
- Touchstone Energy Cooperatives named Industry of the Year by Mitchell Technical College Foundation
- Low starting pay for elected officials causes a stir
- Rivers Edge Bank announces new CEO and Executive Team updates
- Gary Lewis Wells
- Mariam Lillian “Tootie” (Hansen) Begeman
- Phyllis Jorgensen
- In the midst of the storm
- Lady Cougars continue to build momentum
- Cougars drop first game of season