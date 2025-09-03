Turner County Board of Adjustment to address concerns regarding Dakota Protein Solutions at September meeting

Sep 3, 2025 | Features, Home, News

Renae Hansen | Editor The Dakota Protein Solutions (DPS) plant on the edge of the Freeman has been a source of contention for residents in the area for the past year, and now the Turner County Board of Adjustment has taken up the issue at their monthly meeting held on August 19. A second hearing…

