The new courthouse, a two-story, 34,000-square-foot building, will be built on the same site as the historic building that served the county since 1902. (Photo/Monique Hurtado) Monique R. Hurtado | Writer Last Wednesday, June 11, the storm clouds dissipated, and the winds ushered in blue skies just in time for the groundbreaking ceremony for the…
Latest News
- Summer celebrations kick off in Marion this weekend!
- Turner County breaks ground on new courthouse
- Marion School remodeling project underway
- Know your Neighbor
- Ryan Penning serving as Turner County Coroner
- Saying goodbye to the old Irene School
- I-W student, graduate headed to Europe with SD Ambassadors of Music
- Dennis Ralph Kenobbie
- Lucille Marie (Sampson) Weismann
- Glen R. Wollman