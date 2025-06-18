Turner County breaks ground on new courthouse

The new courthouse, a two-story, 34,000-square-foot building, will be built on the same site as the historic building that served the county since 1902. (Photo/Monique Hurtado) Monique R. Hurtado | Writer Last Wednesday, June 11, the storm clouds dissipated, and the winds ushered in blue skies just in time for the groundbreaking ceremony for the…