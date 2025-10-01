Turner County Charity Youth Pheasant Hunt and concert to be held in November

Oct 1, 2025 | Home, News

The Brown Family from Le Mars, IA will be performing at the Parker High School auditorium on November 2. (Photo/Submitted) This year’s concert will feature The Brown Family The 22nd annual Turner County Charity Youth Hunt will take place on November 1 this year. This event became a vision of now retired Turner County Sheriff…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here