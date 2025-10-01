The Brown Family from Le Mars, IA will be performing at the Parker High School auditorium on November 2. (Photo/Submitted) This year’s concert will feature The Brown Family The 22nd annual Turner County Charity Youth Hunt will take place on November 1 this year. This event became a vision of now retired Turner County Sheriff…
Latest News
- IW cross country hosts Color Run 5K/3K Run-Walk
- Marion Homecoming royalty crowned
- CCRC’s Larson named Activity Director of the Year
- Turner County Charity Youth Pheasant Hunt and concert to be held in November
- Centerville marching band kicks off competition season
- Irene ready to celebrate second annual Fall Fest in the Park
- Bethany Lutheran Church in Viborg celebrates 150th Anniversary on Sunday
- Angel Albums fundraiser helps grieving families cope
- Rodney Dennis Peterson
- Verda Jeannine Sherard