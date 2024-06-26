Monique R. Hurtado | Writer It was a full house at the Turner County commissioners meeting on Tuesday, June 25. People spilled out into the hallway. Murray Waltern spoke first. He expressed his concerns with the flooding issue west of 273 in Marion. There is a box culvert that is causing a lot of issue….
Latest News
- Turner County hit with Devastating Flooding
- Tornado Warning!
- Irene’s Corner Tavern open again after seven-year hiatus
- Parker bids farewell to old high school
- Dangel publishes fourth book in “World Against Them” series
- Swim lessons underway at Wakonda Pool, off to a busy season
- I-W Booster Club holds fundraising golf tournaments
- Centerville kids participate in Missoula Children’s Theatre’s “Peter and Wendy”
- Turner County commissioners meeting
- Turner County Deputies graduate