Turner County commissioners meeting

Jun 26, 2024 | Home, News

Monique R. Hurtado | Writer It was a full house at the Turner County commissioners meeting on Tuesday, June 25. People spilled out into the hallway. Murray Waltern spoke first. He expressed his concerns with the flooding issue west of 273 in Marion. There is a box culvert that is causing a lot of issue….

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register