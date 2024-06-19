Turner County Commissioners Meeting

Monique R. Hurtado | Writer As usual, the meeting began with public comment. A local resident came to discuss his concerns about fair manager position. He is shocked as to why Shane Merrill was not selected as fair manager position, especially since his last name is synonymous with the fair and was asked to be…
