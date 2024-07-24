Turner County Court Offices make the move

Jul 24, 2024 | Home, News

Monique R. Hurtado | Writer It’s moving day for Turner County Court Services!As previously reported, Judge Cheryle Gering and 1st Circuit Court Administrator Kim Allison made the executive decision to move Court Services from the Turner County Courthouse after employees expressed concerns about the current working conditions.On Monday, the following location and hours went into…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here