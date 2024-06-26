A lone tree stands against the raging floodwaters. (Photo/John Fontes) Renae Hansen | Managing Editor Turner County, along with much of the Midwest, was hit with devastating flooding last week as some areas received a foot or more of rain over three days of rainfall. Roads were closed, basements were flooded, and plans were changed…
Latest News
- Turner County hit with Devastating Flooding
- Tornado Warning!
- Irene’s Corner Tavern open again after seven-year hiatus
- Parker bids farewell to old high school
- Dangel publishes fourth book in “World Against Them” series
- Swim lessons underway at Wakonda Pool, off to a busy season
- I-W Booster Club holds fundraising golf tournaments
- Centerville kids participate in Missoula Children’s Theatre’s “Peter and Wendy”
- Turner County commissioners meeting
- Turner County Deputies graduate