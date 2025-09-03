Turner County legislator dies in farming accident

Sep 3, 2025

Renae Hansen | Editor Turner County is mourning the loss of State Representative Richard Vasgaard in a farming accident on his rural Centerville farm on Wednesday, August 27. Vasgaard, 75, had served two terms in the state House of Representatives, representing District 17 in 2021 and 2022 before returning in 2025 after a two-year hiatus,…

