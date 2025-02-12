Turner County resident witness to history

Feb 12, 2025 | Features, Home, News

Mathew Feist of Parker was hand selected as an Executive Driver for the 60th Presidential Inauguration of President Donald Trump. (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Editor A Turner County man had the rare opportunity to witness history in the making as the nation observed the 60th Presidential Inauguration on January 20 of this year. Mathew Feist, a Reservist…

This content is for Online Subscription and Back to School Special members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here