Turner County resident witness to history

Mathew Feist of Parker was hand selected as an Executive Driver for the 60th Presidential Inauguration of President Donald Trump. (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Editor A Turner County man had the rare opportunity to witness history in the making as the nation observed the 60th Presidential Inauguration on January 20 of this year. Mathew Feist, a Reservist…
