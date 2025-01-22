Turner County weekly commissioners meeting

Jan 22, 2025

Monique R. Hurtado | Writer The meeting began and was opened to public comment. There was no public comment.A motion was made to enter into executive session. The motion passed. They entered into executive session at 8:32 a.m. They exited at 8:49 a.m. No action was taken.Highway Superintendent Kent Austin was the first one to…

