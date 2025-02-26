Turner County weekly commissioners meeting

Feb 26, 2025

Monique R. Hurtado | Writer Commissioner Shelia Hagemann was not present at the meeting. She attended by phone.Eric Eigenberg with ISG came to provide updates on the courthouse. He began by reviewing the basement. They added a shower and locker room for the Sheriff’s Office. There were changes made to the evidence room as well….

