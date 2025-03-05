Turner County Weekly Commissioners meeting

Mar 5, 2025 | Home, News

Monique R. Hurtado | Writer The meeting began with the approval of the agenda. Commissioner Jared Hybertson added an item to the agenda—“Discussion with the deputies.” A motion was made to approve the agenda. The motion passed.Highway Superintendent Kent Austin presented his bids for the micro seal to the commissioners. A motion was made to…

