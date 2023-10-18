Turner County Youth Pheasant Hunt and concert just around the corner

Oct 18, 2023 | Home, News

Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor It’s that time of year, time for the annual Turner County Youth Pheasant Hunt and benefit concert. For years they were known for bring the sounds of the Grand Ol Opry to the fans of Turner County. Last year they decided to go in a little different direction with the…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register