Two new deputies sworn in

Feb 15, 2024 | Home, News

Newest Turner County Deputies (L-R) Brendan Feldhaus and Trevoy Shaw (photo/Monique Hurtado) Monique R. Hurtado | Writer Last week, the Turner County Sheriff’s Office gained two new recruits. Brendan Feldhaus and Trevoy Shaw were officially sworn in by Clerk of Courts James Walker as the two newest deputies for Turner County.Brendan Feldhaus was born and…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register