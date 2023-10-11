Viborg Avenue of Flags meeting will be held on October 18

Oct 11, 2023 | Home, News

Renae Hansen | Writer A third meeting to discuss the Viborg Avenue of Flags will be held on Wednesday, October 18, at 7 p.m. at the Community Center in Viborg. The public is encouraged to attend.The Avenue of Flags was damaged when a storm on Memorial Day weekend in 2022 went through and took many…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register