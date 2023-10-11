Renae Hansen | Writer A third meeting to discuss the Viborg Avenue of Flags will be held on Wednesday, October 18, at 7 p.m. at the Community Center in Viborg. The public is encouraged to attend.The Avenue of Flags was damaged when a storm on Memorial Day weekend in 2022 went through and took many…
Latest News
- Saltzman celebrates world arm wrestling title
- Marion celebrates Homecoming 2023
- Angel Albums fundraiser helps grieving families cope
- “The Pumpkin Man” visits local schools
- Turner County Board of Commissioners re-cap
- Viborg Avenue of Flags meeting will be held on October 18
- Know your neighbor
- “From the Front Porch”
- Dennis Borgers
- Thirteen teams participate in Irene Cross Country meet