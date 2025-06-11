Viborg celebrates Healthy Heartbeat Day

Jun 11, 2025

There was a dedication for the sign proclaiming Viborg as a Cardiac Ready Community last Thursday. The sign is located by the welcome sign on the south end of town. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | Editor There was a Healthy Heartbeat Day celebration in Viborg last Thursday, June 5, as the town also celebrated a…

