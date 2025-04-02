Renae Hansen | Editor The Annual Meeting of the Viborg Development Corporation (VDC) was held at noon on Thursday, March 27 at the Viborg Community Center. The meeting was originally scheduled for March 20 but was rescheduled due to the Viborg-Hurley boys’ basketball team making it to the state basketball tournament on that date.President Anne…
Latest News
- Peterson receives 2025 Educator of the Year Award
- Month of the Military Child: Honoring the sacrifices of our military families
- April 8 is Election Day for several Turner County communities
- Discussion of Parker/Marion sports co-op moves forward with special meeting of the Marion School Board
- Viborg-Hurley Elementary delights families with musical performance
- Viborg Development Corporation holds annual meeting
- Marion School presents The Very Best Pet Show Ever
- Viborg-Hurley High School celebrates prom in style
- Jill Nelson
- Lena Wek