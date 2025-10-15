Viborg Fire Department invites preschoolers to learn about Fire Safety

The preschoolers found the ambulance quite interesting! (Photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | Editor The Viborg Fire Department hosted both the morning and afternoon Viborg-Hurley preschool classes for a demonstration of their equipment on Thursday, October 9 as part of National Fire Prevention Week. The students, along with their teacher Mrs. Van Hull, learned about the…
