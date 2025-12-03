An aerial view shows the progress of the new athletic complex at the Viborg-Hurley School. (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Editor A drive past the construction site of the new Viborg-Hurley athletic complex west of the school in Viborg now gives you a very good idea of how impressive the facility is going to be once…
Latest News
- Tornadoes open season with a win
- Senior lady wrestlers honored at Viborg-Hurley home meet
- December 11, 2025
- It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!
- Viborg-Hurley athletic complex on schedule to finish this spring
- Snowstorm hampers holiday travel for many
- Celebrate Centerville Gala to be held this Saturday
- Viborg-Hurley Elementary kick off the holiday season with concert
- Chariots of Fire
- December 4, 2025