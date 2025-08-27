Viborg-Hurley backpack program ensures students don’t go hungry when away from school

Produce from the “Slack Produce Stand” brought in $849 for the VH backpack program last year. (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Editor When the Viborg-Hurley School District started a four day school week at the beginning of the 2017-18 school year, the school’s PTO was concerned that not having school on Fridays might mean one more…