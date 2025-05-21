Viborg-Hurley celebrates Class of 2025 at graduation ceremony

Viborg-Hurley Salutatorian Kendra Gilbert and Valedictorian Natali Blair. (Photo/Faydra Christensen) Faydra Chrisensen | Writer Pride, tradition, and excitement filled the gymnasium on Saturday, May 17, as Viborg-Hurley High School held its 2025 graduation ceremony at 1:00 p.m. Twenty-six seniors crossed the stage, marking the culmination of their high school careers and the beginning of new adventures.Principal…