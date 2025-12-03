Raelynn Brandt, Sean Caldwell, Nora Ebbesen, and Remi Harmon show their grumpiness during the song, Grumpy. (Photo/Faydra Christensen) Faydra Christensen | Writer The elementary students of Viborg-Hurley presented their annual Winter Concert on Tuesday night, November 25, performing for a packed house of family and friends. This year’s show featured the musical The Grumps of…
Latest News
- It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!
- Viborg-Hurley athletic complex on schedule to finish this spring
- Snowstorm hampers holiday travel for many
- Celebrate Centerville Gala to be held this Saturday
- Viborg-Hurley Elementary kick off the holiday season with concert
- Chariots of Fire
- December 4, 2025
- The Flower Patch delivers Christmas cheer to area nursing home residents
- Centerville Community Arts Council presents “The Nazareth Evening News”
- Pioneer Memorial welcomes new providers