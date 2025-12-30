Viborg-Hurley Girl Scout Troop earn First Aid badges

Certified AHA instructor Penny Doty showed the girls basic CPR and how AED’s work. (Photo/Submitted) Submitted by Sam Bjerke The Viborg-Hurley Girl Scout Troop 50462 spent their November and December meetings earning their First Aid badge. They had many visitors from town help with the steps to earn their badges. The Viborg Ambulance crew talked…