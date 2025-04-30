Viborg-Hurley High School students shine at Spring Concert

Seniors from Concert Choir- Jaden Robinson, Wendi Silverthorn, Jack VanDriel, Allyn White, LaMiya Baker, Evelyn Ebright, and Emma Chaussee. (Photo/Submitted) Faydra Christensen | Writer Family and friends packed into the Viborg-Hurley gym on Tuesday, April 22, to enjoy an evening of music, memories, and a few bittersweet goodbyes. Under the direction of Mrs. Connor Brown…