Viborg-Hurley honors outstanding seniors at academic awards night

Meredith Clark of the Viborg Lions Club presents scholarships to Aubree Schwartz, Charley Nelson, and LaMiya Baker. (Photo/Faydra Christensen) Faydra Christensen | Writer Viborg-Hurley High School held its annual Academic Awards Night this past Tuesday, recognizing the remarkable academic achievements, leadership, and future ambitions of its students—especially the graduating class of 2024. While student-athletes often…