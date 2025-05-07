Meredith Clark of the Viborg Lions Club presents scholarships to Aubree Schwartz, Charley Nelson, and LaMiya Baker. (Photo/Faydra Christensen) Faydra Christensen | Writer Viborg-Hurley High School held its annual Academic Awards Night this past Tuesday, recognizing the remarkable academic achievements, leadership, and future ambitions of its students—especially the graduating class of 2024. While student-athletes often…
Latest News
- The Seed Coffeehouse and Eatery welcomes new Executive Directors
- Davis Flea Market: A treasure hunter’s dream come true
- Berens named as a Southeastern Electric finalist in regional Who Powers You contest
- Pioneer Memorial to convert pharmacy building into new Centerville Clinic
- Viborg-Hurley welcomes new members to National Honor Society
- Viborg-Hurley honors outstanding seniors at academic awards night
- You captivated His heart
- Diane W. Larson
- Sheldon Engen
- Centerville track