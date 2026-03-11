Viborg-Hurley School celebrates “Read Across America Week”

Mar 11, 2026 | Home, News

There were plenty of crafts and creativity to help inspire the love of reading for the students. (Photo/Submitted) The week of March 2 is celebrated as “Read Across America Week”, a nationwide celebration that inspires the love of reading and the power that stories have to open minds and expand opportunities. The week begins on…

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