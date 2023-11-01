Viborg-Hurley School District receives electric bus

Nov 1, 2023 | Home, News

Viborg-Hurley school district’s electric bus charges after completing its morning route. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | Writer The Viborg-Hurley school district took a leap into the future last month with the delivery of their new electric bus. The bus was awarded to the school district as part of the federal government’s Clean School Bus Program…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register